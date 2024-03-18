The latest Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) Stock Technical Bulletin

TD Cowen lowered the price target for the Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on January 22, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 18, 2024 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $4 for SAVE stock. The research report from BofA Securities has resumed the stock to Underperform, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by Susquehanna, who disclosed in a research note on January 17, 2024, from Neutral to Negative and set the price objective to $5.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.55% within the last five trades and -32.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -72.70% in the last 6 months and -69.50% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SAVE stock is trading at a margin of -25.51%, -43.94% and -67.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.