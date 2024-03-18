The market value of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Stock is expected to soar in the coming months

JP Morgan raised the price target for the HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 14, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 13, 2022 by China Renaissance that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $4.20 for HUYA stock. The research report from Daiwa Securities has upgraded the stock from Outperform to Buy, with a price target set at $3.60. The stock was downgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on September 29, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $2.90. In their research brief published August 17, 2022, Citigroup analysts downgraded the HUYA Inc ADR stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $4.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.03, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by 300.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.12. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.12 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.12. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $210.04M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $211.06M and a low estimate of $208.67M.