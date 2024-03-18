Using Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Stock as an income source, let’s make some money!

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for the Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 21, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 28, 2022 by Wedbush that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Neutral with a price target of $54 for SNBR stock. The research report from Wedbush has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform, with a price target set at $88. The stock was upgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on February 18, 2021, from Sell to Neutral and set the price objective to $135. In their research brief published February 04, 2021, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Sleep Number Corp stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $88.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.12 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.88, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.24, which implies that the company surprised the market by -27.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.22. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.16 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.54. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $474.28M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $478.1M and a low estimate of $471.99M.