Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) Stock is trading Below -28.36% From 50-Day SMA

Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target for the Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 08, 2024 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to an Underperform with a price target of $15 for VSCO stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight, with a price target set at $15. The stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on January 16, 2024, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $28. In their research brief published December 01, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group analysts reiterated the Victoria’s Secret & Co stock to Market Perform with a price target of $29.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.21% within the last five trades and -37.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 2.98% in the last 6 months and -31.16% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VSCO stock is trading at a margin of -28.19%, -28.36% and -13.93% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.