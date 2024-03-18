What Are the Chances of Telos Corp (TLS) Stock Making a Comeback?

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Telos Corp (NASDAQ:TLS) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 10, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 27, 2023 by Northland Capital that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $4 for TLS stock. The research report from Northland Capital has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by B. Riley Securities, who disclosed in a research note on November 15, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published November 09, 2022, DA Davidson analysts downgraded the Telos Corp stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $4.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.07 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.13, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 46.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.12. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.11 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.12. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $32.06M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $32.48M and a low estimate of $31.7M.