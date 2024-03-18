What are the chances of the NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 20, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 28, 2023 by H.C. Wainwright that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $25 for NVCR stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $45. The stock was initiated by SVB Securities, who disclosed in a research note on August 04, 2023, to Outperform and set the price objective to $51. In their research brief published July 31, 2023, Evercore ISI analysts upgraded the NovoCure Ltd stock from Underperform to In-line with a price target of $33.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.45 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.52, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by 13.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.42. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.36 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.52. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $131.83M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $135M and a low estimate of $129.43M.