Will Earnings Beat Estimates? CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Stock

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on August 10, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from JMP Securities has initiated the stock to Mkt Outperform, with a price target set at $22. The stock was initiated by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on September 21, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published December 18, 2019, B. Riley FBR analysts initiated the CorMedix Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $48.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.53% within the last five trades and 19.06% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -4.03% in the last 6 months and 8.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CRMD stock is trading at a margin of 8.52%, 13.32% and 0.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

As of the close of trading, CRMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -37.44 percent below its 52-week high and 48.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 7.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does CorMedix Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.00 percent and the company has reported a gross margin of -596.38 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $209.47 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.98, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.01 percent of CorMedix Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 33.83 percent are held by financial institutions. Todisco Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer at CorMedix Inc (CRMD) has bought 13,561 shares of firm on Mar 13 ’24 at a price of $3.74 against the total amount of $50718.0. In another inside trade, DUNTON ALAN W, Director of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) bought 3,000 shares of the firm on Dec 15 ’23 for a total worth of $9900.0 at a price of $3.30. An inside trade which took place on Dec 14 ’23, Director of CorMedix Inc DUNTON ALAN W bought 3,000 shares of firm against total price of $10350.0 at the cost of $3.45 per share.