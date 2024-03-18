With upside potential, Sunpower Corp (SPWR) Stock is well-positioned to grow

Guggenheim raised the price target for the Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on February 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 11, 2024 by Susquehanna that downgraded the stock from a Positive to a Neutral with a price target of $4 for SPWR stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $4. In their research brief published December 18, 2023, Goldman analysts downgraded the Sunpower Corp stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $4.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.51 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.24, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.27, which implies that the company surprised the market by -112.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.25. This is an average of 17 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.08 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.52. According to 20 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $332.5M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $436.93M and a low estimate of $252.8M.