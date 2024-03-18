Would Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 06, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $2.50. The stock was initiated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on May 04, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published October 15, 2021, BTIG Research analysts resumed the Nuvation Bio Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.1, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 40.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.1. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.12.