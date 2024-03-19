A New Look at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Stock’s Hidden Strategies

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) stock to “a Sector perform”. The rating was released on April 07, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 08, 2021 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Buy with a price target of $6.50 for AMRX stock. The research report from Guggenheim has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $5.50. The stock was upgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on December 14, 2020, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published July 27, 2020, Goldman analysts initiated the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stock to Sell with a price target of $4.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.85% within the last five trades and 0.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 43.80% in the last 6 months and 18.20% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AMRX stock is trading at a margin of 6.80%, 6.48% and 36.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.