Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Stock: Amazing technical data that you never knew existed

Barclays raised the price target for the Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) stock to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on March 06, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 06, 2024 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $6 for ALHC stock. The research report from Stifel has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $11. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on November 02, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $7.25. In their research brief published October 16, 2023, Raymond James analysts upgraded the Alignment Healthcare Inc stock from Outperform to Strong Buy with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.25 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.22, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -13.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.22. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.25. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $596.38M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $598.56M and a low estimate of $594.88M.