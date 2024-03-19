American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) stock Market Value Reached at $791.39 million: What Happened?

UBS raised the price target for the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 28, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2024 by UBS that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $6.50 for AXL stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $8. The stock was initiated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on September 13, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published February 15, 2023, Barclays analysts initiated the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc stock to Equal Weight with a price target of $10.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.35% within the last five trades and -20.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -10.46% in the last 6 months and -22.30% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AXL stock is trading at a margin of -2.11%, -10.84% and -12.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.