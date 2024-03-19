Analysts Estimated Revenue of $15.26M in the current quarter for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 30, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 03, 2023 by Needham that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $31 for GTHX stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight, with a price target set at $19. The stock was resumed by BTIG Research, who disclosed in a research note on October 15, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $51. In their research brief published September 30, 2021, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the G1 Therapeutics Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.21 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.27, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 22.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.21. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.2 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.22. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $15.26M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $16M and a low estimate of $14.5M.