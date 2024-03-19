Analyzing UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s (TIGR) Stock earnings per share and revenue

Daiwa Securities raised the price target for the UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 05, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 19, 2022 by China Renaissance that resumed the stock to a Hold with a price target of $3.80 for TIGR stock. The research report from Daiwa Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $6.60. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on July 14, 2021, to Sell and set the price objective to $21.10.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.59% within the last five trades and 13.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -15.15% in the last 6 months and 3.46% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TIGR stock is trading at a margin of 7.15%, 12.45% and 9.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.