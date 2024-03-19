Are Options A Good Investment Right Now? Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on June 06, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 08, 2023 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $3.50 for LUMN stock. The research report from Goldman has resumed the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $6. The stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on October 05, 2022, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published August 05, 2022, JP Morgan analysts resumed the Lumen Technologies Inc stock to Underweight with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.01, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by 900.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.01. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.05 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.05. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.37B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.44B and a low estimate of $3.22B.