Chemours Company (CC) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

UBS lowered the price target for the Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 29, 2024 by BMO Capital Markets that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to an Underperform with a price target of $19 for CC stock. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $40. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on June 22, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $37. In their research brief published January 24, 2023, UBS analysts upgraded the Chemours Company stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $43.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.69, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by -8.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.25. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.43 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.12. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.32B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.36B and a low estimate of $1.22B.