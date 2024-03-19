Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock to “”a Neutral””

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for the Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 06, 2023 by B. Riley Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $1.75 for AKTS stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $9.25. The stock was reiterated by Craig Hallum, who disclosed in a research note on February 02, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published January 15, 2021, Craig Hallum analysts reiterated the Akoustis Technologies Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $18.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.19 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.18, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -5.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.12. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.08 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.17. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $8.55M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $8.6M and a low estimate of $8.51M.