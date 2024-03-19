Stay away from Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Stock or get into it

UBS raised the price target for the Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 24, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 05, 2024 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $90 for CYTK stock. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $50. The stock was initiated by B. Riley Securities, who disclosed in a research note on November 07, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $66. In their research brief published August 15, 2023, SVB Securities analysts initiated the Cytokinetics Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $58.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.99% within the last five trades and -18.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 86.24% in the last 6 months and 74.13% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CYTK stock is trading at a margin of -10.10%, -18.97% and 37.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.