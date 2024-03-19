Stay away from Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Stock or get into it

ROTH MKM raised the price target for the Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 13, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 10, 2022 by Craig Hallum that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $6 for PRPL stock. The research report from UBS has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $6.50. The stock was reiterated by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on March 02, 2022, to Hold and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published March 02, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts reiterated the Purple Innovation Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.15 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.18, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 16.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.16. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.2. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $121.29M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $123.8M and a low estimate of $115.8M.