The future looks bright for Latham Group Inc (SWIM) Stock

Stifel raised the price target for the Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ:SWIM) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on Mar-19-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 13, 2024 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to an Underperform with a price target of $2.60 for SWIM stock. The research report from Barclays has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $5. The stock was initiated by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on December 13, 2022, to Hold and set the price objective to $3. In their research brief published July 13, 2022, Goldman analysts downgraded the Latham Group Inc stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $5.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.06, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by 183.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.05. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.08. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $110.56M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $132.2M and a low estimate of $100M.