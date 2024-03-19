The GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Stock expansion path ahead

UBS raised the price target for the GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 13, 2022 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $7 for EAF stock. The research report from Citigroup has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $10. The stock was resumed by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on June 16, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published May 13, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts analysts upgraded the GrafTech International Ltd. stock from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.27 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.12, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by -125.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.13. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.11 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.14. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $125.69M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $132.17M and a low estimate of $117M.