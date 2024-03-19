The idea of catching Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Stock might be a good one

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on November 20, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 18, 2023 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $10 for BCRX stock. The research report from Jefferies has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $11. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on July 13, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published February 22, 2023, Needham analysts upgraded the Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $14.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.31 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.24, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by -29.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.21. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.28. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $86.29M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $87.56M and a low estimate of $84.52M.