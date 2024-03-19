The latest Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Stock Technical Bulletin

Raymond James raised the price target for the Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 28, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2024 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $21 for RVLV stock. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Sell, with a price target set at $12. The stock was downgraded by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on January 04, 2024, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $17. In their research brief published January 04, 2024, Jefferies analysts downgraded the Revolve Group Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $17.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.66% within the last five trades and 21.79% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 59.77% in the last 6 months and 17.73% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RVLV stock is trading at a margin of 5.82%, 22.30% and 31.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.