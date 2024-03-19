Trading Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) Stock is a good strategy

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 05, 2023 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $4.70 for TV stock. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $6.10. The stock was downgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on April 19, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published November 29, 2022, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $6.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.70% within the last five trades and 4.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -1.22% in the last 6 months and -1.81% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TV stock is trading at a margin of -5.01%, 3.43% and -10.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.