Using Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) Stock as an income source, let’s make some money!

JMP Securities raised the price target for the Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) stock to “a Mkt outperform”. The rating was released on March 01, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 30, 2023 by SVB Securities that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $8 for ELEV stock. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $12.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.19 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.24, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 20.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.2. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.23.