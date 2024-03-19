What are the chances of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Stock turning the corner?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.43% within the last five trades and -9.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.59% in the last 6 months and 6.16% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UPC stock is trading at a margin of -11.92%, -18.33% and -13.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UPC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -73.64 percent below its 52-week high and 106.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.