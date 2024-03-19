What do you think? Take A Moment To Read: Quantum Corp (QMCO) Stock

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Perform”. The rating was released on February 10, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 10, 2022 by B. Riley Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $4 for QMCO stock. The stock was initiated by Oppenheimer, who disclosed in a research note on March 04, 2021, to Outperform and set the price objective to $11.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.01, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by -400.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2023) is -$0.04. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.04 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.05. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $79.08M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $80.27M and a low estimate of $77M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 22.37% within the last five trades and 30.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -18.05% in the last 6 months and 82.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. QMCO stock is trading at a margin of 25.43%, 50.48% and 2.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, QMCO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -51.42 percent below its 52-week high and 166.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -16.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Quantum Corp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -5.54 percent and the profit margin is -9.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 33.09 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $60.83 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.15 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 14.32 percent of Quantum Corp shares are owned by insiders, and 57.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Cabrera Brian E, the SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy at Quantum Corp (QMCO) has sold 5,543 shares of firm on Nov 02 ’23 at a price of $0.47 against the total amount of $2586.0. In another inside trade, Lerner James J, President & CEO of Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) sold 36,045 shares of the firm on Oct 10 ’23 for a total worth of $21775.0 at a price of $0.60. An inside trade which took place on Oct 04 ’23, SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of Quantum Corp Cabrera Brian E sold 942 shares of firm against total price of $559.0 at the cost of $0.59 per share.