What makes Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Stock unique?

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) stock to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on January 17, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $30. The stock was initiated by Seaport Research Partners, who disclosed in a research note on November 30, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published October 20, 2023, UBS analysts initiated the Nuvei Corporation stock to Buy with a price target of $20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.45, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 4.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.44. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.5 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.34. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $325.39M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $328.4M and a low estimate of $321M.