Why Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock fell -5.78% in Last Six Months?

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the Sinclair Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on December 08, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 03, 2022 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Underweight with a price target of $16 for SBGI stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $33. The stock was initiated by Rosenblatt, who disclosed in a research note on April 19, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $21. In their research brief published December 22, 2020, Deutsche Bank analysts resumed the Sinclair Inc stock to Hold with a price target of $30.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$5.35 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.43, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$5.78, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1,344.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.29. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.06 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.46. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $801.63M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $804M and a low estimate of $798M.