Why Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) Stock down -2.66% in Last Week?

Seaport Research Partners raised the price target for the Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.66% within the last five trades and -9.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. WS stock is trading at a margin of -5.35%, -2.12% and 0.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WS deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -16.53 percent below its 52-week high and 39.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Worthington Steel Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.44 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.39, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 35.51 percent of Worthington Steel Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 46.59 percent are held by financial institutions. Chiappone Charles M, the Director at Worthington Steel Inc. (WS) has bought 1,850 shares of firm on Jan 12 ’24 at a price of $28.08 against the total amount of $51954.0.