Will Earnings Beat Estimates? Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Stock

Noble Capital Markets raised the price target for the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on September 13, 2018, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 14, 2018 by H.C. Wainwright that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $3.25 for ASM stock. The research report from Rodman & Renshaw has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $4. The stock was reiterated by Euro Pacific Capital, who disclosed in a research note on March 28, 2016, to Buy and set the price objective to $2.10. In their research brief published May 30, 2014, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock to Buy with a price target of $2.10.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.37% within the last five trades and 20.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -10.92% in the last 6 months and 15.80% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ASM stock is trading at a margin of 16.52%, 20.22% and 2.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.