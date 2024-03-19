With upside potential, Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) Stock is well-positioned to grow

ROTH Capital raised the price target for the Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 12, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 14, 2021 by H.C. Wainwright that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $14 for APDN stock. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $12. The stock was reiterated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on July 20, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published July 02, 2020, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Applied Dna Sciences Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $18.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.31, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.22, which implies that the company surprised the market by 71.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.22. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.22 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.23. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $950k is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1M and a low estimate of $900k.