Would Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 08, 2020, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 17, 2017 by Rodman & Renshaw that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $5 for PLX stock. The research report from Rodman & Renshaw has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $3.50. The stock was upgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on April 23, 2015, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $2.60. In their research brief published November 12, 2014, R. F. Lafferty analysts reiterated the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $5.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.07 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.03, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by -133.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.02. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.02. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $9.2M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $9.2M and a low estimate of $9.2M.