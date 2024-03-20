A Tale from the Dusty Corner: MongoDB Inc (MDB) Stock

Redburn Atlantic lowered the price target for the MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on Mar-20-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 08, 2024 by DA Davidson that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $430 for MDB stock. The research report from UBS has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $410. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on November 16, 2023, to Overweight and set the price objective to $500. In their research brief published November 08, 2023, CapitalOne analysts upgraded the MongoDB Inc stock from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $427.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.47, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.39, which implies that the company surprised the market by 83.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $0.4. This is an average of 25 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.83 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.34. According to 24 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $439.51M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $461.91M and a low estimate of $436.4M.