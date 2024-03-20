Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Stock is the one stock you should own forever

Maxim Group raised the price target for the Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 04, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 08, 2021 by Cowen that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $15 for ARBE stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $19.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.15 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.13, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -15.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.17. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.19. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $320k is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $380k and a low estimate of $300k.