Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

B. Riley Securities lowered the price target for the Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 02, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 20, 2023 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Underweight with a price target of $13 for CNK stock. The research report from ROTH MKM has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $16. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on July 19, 2023, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published July 12, 2023, B. Riley Securities analysts upgraded the Cinemark Holdings Inc stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.15 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.13, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -15.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.26. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.5. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $533.7M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $582.55M and a low estimate of $503M.