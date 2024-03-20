Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $236.68 for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Robert W. Baird raised the price target for the Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on December 21, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 04, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that upgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Overweight with a price target of $234 for PODD stock. The research report from Jefferies has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $240. The stock was upgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on August 21, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $265. In their research brief published August 21, 2023, Robert W. Baird analysts downgraded the Insulet Corporation stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $219.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.4 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.66, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.74, which implies that the company surprised the market by 112.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.38. This is an average of 16 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.61 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.28. According to 17 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $424.16M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $434M and a low estimate of $419.8M.