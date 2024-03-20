Evercore ISI raised the price target for the Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE:BIRK) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on November 07, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was initiated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on November 06, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $44. In their research brief published November 06, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group analysts initiated the Birkenstock Holding Plc stock to Outperform with a price target of $47.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.1 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.1, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.39. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.49 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.3. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $506.76M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $526.69M and a low estimate of $493.07M.