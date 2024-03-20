Facts about SNDL Inc (SNDL) Stock that you might not know

Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for the SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock from “a Hold” to “a Speculative buy”. The rating was released on August 16, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 03, 2022 by BMO Capital Markets that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Market perform with a price target of $0.70 for SNDL stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell, with a price target set at $0.65.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.31 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.03, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.28, which implies that the company surprised the market by -933.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2022) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $182.59M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $175.79M and a low estimate of $175.79M.