If you still want to check out MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) Stock, you should do so again

Macquarie raised the price target for the MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 21, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $44. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on August 30, 2022, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published August 30, 2022, Macquarie analysts initiated the MakeMyTrip Ltd stock to Outperform with a price target of $42.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.24, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by 45.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.2. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.26 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.16. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $204.41M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $205.8M and a low estimate of $203.01M.