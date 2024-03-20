In the current cycle, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) Stock is showing signs of growth

UBS lowered the price target for the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 21, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 15, 2023 by Mizuho that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $4 for BTAI stock. The stock was downgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on March 10, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published December 01, 2022, Goldman analysts upgraded the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.76 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.91, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by 16.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.8. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.67 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.93. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $460k is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $500k and a low estimate of $400k.