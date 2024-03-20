Is Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Stock worth its current valuation?

Barclays raised the price target for the Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on March 06, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 14, 2023 by TD Cowen that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $35 for SGRY stock. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $45. The stock was initiated by Mizuho, who disclosed in a research note on May 12, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $48. In their research brief published April 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts initiated the Surgery Partners Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $43.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.38, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 15.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.08. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.02. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $702.85M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $726.82M and a low estimate of $688M.