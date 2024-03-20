Is Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock A Better Investment Than Its Rivals?

Barclays raised the price target for the Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 30, 2024 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $72 for WAL stock. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $61. The stock was resumed by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on August 25, 2023, to Overweight and set the price objective to $60. In their research brief published June 28, 2023, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the Western Alliance Bancorp stock to Hold with a price target of $41.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.88, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 1.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.67. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.87 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.6. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $698.56M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $722M and a low estimate of $600M.