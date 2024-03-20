It is likely that Coherent Corp (COHR) Stock will grow up

Barclays raised the price target for the Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 13, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $45 for COHR stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $37. The stock was upgraded by Rosenblatt, who disclosed in a research note on August 17, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $45. In their research brief published July 18, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Coherent Corp stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $55.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.26, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 38.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.42. This is an average of 17 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.59 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.34. According to 16 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.17B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.19B and a low estimate of $1.15B.