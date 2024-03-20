It’s an all-out bull run for Paramount Global (PARA) Stock

Redburn Atlantic lowered the price target for the Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on January 11, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $18. The stock was downgraded by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on December 08, 2023, from Hold to Sell and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published November 06, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Paramount Global stock from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.01, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 500.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.32. This is an average of 20 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.53 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.1. According to 23 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $7.81B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $8.1B and a low estimate of $7.64B.