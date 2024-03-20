Stay away from Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Stock or get into it

William Blair raised the price target for the Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 13, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 16, 2024 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $12 for CLBT stock. The research report from Craig Hallum has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $11. In their research brief published August 12, 2022, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Cellebrite DI Ltd stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $6.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.06, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 83.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.06. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.06 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.05. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $85.59M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $88M and a low estimate of $84.02M.