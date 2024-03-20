The idea of catching Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Stock might be a good one

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 09, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 19, 2023 by Needham that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $18 for ATEC stock. The research report from ROTH MKM has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $22. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on October 12, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Alphatec Holdings Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.37 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.25, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.12, which implies that the company surprised the market by -48.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.31. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.23 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.38. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $133.86M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $136.6M and a low estimate of $132.7M.