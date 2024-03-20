The latest ContextLogic Inc (WISH) Stock Technical Bulletin

Citigroup raised the price target for the ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 09, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 08, 2023 by Loop Capital that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Hold with a price target of $4 for WISH stock. The research report from Loop Capital has downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell, with a price target set at $6. The stock was initiated by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on December 13, 2022, to Sell and set the price objective to $0.50. In their research brief published March 22, 2022, Loop Capital analysts downgraded the ContextLogic Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $2.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.69 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$2.66, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$1.58. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$1.58 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.58. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $56M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $56M and a low estimate of $56M.