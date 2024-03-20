The latest Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Stock Technical Bulletin

Truist raised the price target for the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) stock from “a Sell” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 10, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 22, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Underweight with a price target of $1.75 for SPCE stock. The research report from Alembic Global Advisors has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $4.75.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.26 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.3, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 13.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.29. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.24 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.37. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.85M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.53M and a low estimate of $1.1M.