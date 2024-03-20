Top-line Growth is Likely to Be Driven by Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Stock

ROTH Capital lowered the price target for the Golden Minerals Co (AMEX:AUMN) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on July 17, 2015, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 09, 2014 by ROTH Capital that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $1.15 for AUMN stock. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $1.80. The stock was initiated by Rodman & Renshaw, who disclosed in a research note on December 12, 2011, to Mkt Outperform and set the price objective to $13.63.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.21 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.5, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.29, which implies that the company surprised the market by 58.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2023) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.51M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $810k and a low estimate of $810k.